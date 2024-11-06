Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday morning that captain Gabriel Landeskog has had a setback as he continues to recover from a knee injury that has kept him from playing the past two years.

Landeskog underwent knee surgery after captaining the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in 2022. The knee required a cartilage transplant in May 2023 and Landeskog has not played since Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Bednar said it shouldn't come as a surprise, citing it's part of the on-again, off-again recovery process and they are still hopeful Landeskog will play this season. He added that if something in training or skating is bothering Landeskog, they will back off and let him rest.

Landeskog has been skating on and off since January but has not participated in a practice.

Drafted second overall by Colorado in 2011, Landeskog won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie in 2012 and was named to the All-Star Game in 2019.

Internationally, he helped Sweden win gold at the 2013 and 2017 World Championships.

The Stockholm, Sweden native has skated in 738 NHL games, scoring 248 goals with 571 points, all with the Avalanche.

The Avalanche are sixth in the Central Division with a 6-7-0 record.