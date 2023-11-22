Colorado Avalanche defenceman Josh Manson received a game misconduct for a cross-check to Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred mid-way through the second period as Manson and Boeser were battling in front of the Avalanche net, resulting in Manson cross-checking Boeser in the head.

Manson received a five-minute major for cross-checking and a 10-minute game misconduct on the play.

Boeser also received a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking and remained in the game.

The Avalanche had a 2-1 lead over the Canucks at the time of the incident.

Manson, 32, has an assist in 14 games this season after missing 55 games due to injury last season.