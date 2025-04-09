The Colorado Avalanche have loaned captain Gabriel Landeskog to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on a conditioning assignment.

The move could set Landeskog up to play in a game for the first time since the Avalanche won the 2022 Stanley Cup. He underwent knee surgery after that season concluded and the knee later required a cartilage transplant in May 2023.

The forward has been skating on and off since January 2024 and began working with the team in practice for the first time earlier this year.

Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland hinted in March that Landerskog could return for the Avalanche in the playoffs. His $7 million cap hit is currently shelved on long-term injured reserve.

“I think you guys can figure out where this is kind of going,” MacFarland said. “Hopefully it’ll keep going well.”

The 32-year-old winger remains under contract through the 2028-29 season.

“There’s a chance,” MacFarland added of Landeskog returning. “Obviously, I can’t predict the future, but he continues to rehab.

“He’s an unreal hockey player. I can’t even imagine how he’s dealt with this, day in, day out. ... For me, I hope it’s going to happen for him.”

In his most recent NHL season, Landeskog posted 30 goals and 59 points in 2021-22, adding 11 goals and 22 points in 20 playoff games.

Drafted second overall by Colorado in 2011, Landeskog won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie in 2012 and was named to the All-Star Game in 2019. The Stockholm, Sweden native has skated in 738 NHL games, scoring 248 goals with 571 points, all with the Avalanche.