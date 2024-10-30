Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton will be out six-to-eight weeks with a broken foot in the latest injury blow for the team.

Colton suffered the injury when he took a shot off the foot in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. He was off to a strong start this season with eight goals and an assist in nine games - NHL leaders Nico Hischier and Cole Caufield have nine goals entering play Wednesday.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar also announced that forward Miles Wood will miss seven-to-10 days with an upper-body injury he had previously played through.

With Colton and Wood joining the list, six of Colorado's nine highest-paid forwards are currently out of the lineup.

With so many members of the team's forward group sidelined, Bednar has asked Oliver Kylington to move to forward. Kylington, who is without a point in two games on defence this season, is set to play on the fourth line Wednesday.

Injured forward Artturi Lehkonen appears to be nearing a return to the lineup, but Bednar said he will need some practice time before he's back. Winger Jonathan Drouin is also considered day-to-day.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog remains without a timeline for return, while Valeri Nichuskin is eligible to return next month from the NHL Players Assistance Program.

The Avalanche have started the season 5-5-0 amid the injuries and goaltending struggles. Kaapo Kahkonen, claimed off waivers earlier this month from the Winnipeg Jets, will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.