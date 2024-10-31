Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Stienburg will have a hearing today for charging Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak.

Late in the second period of Wednesday's contest between the two teams, Stienburg skated in and hit Cernak hard into the boards in the Lightning zone. He was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct as the Lightning went on to win 5-2.

Stienburg, 24, is playing in his first NHL season. He has appeared in eight games this season, recording zero points and 22 penalty minutes.

He was drafted in the third round (63rd overall) by the Avalanche in 2019. The Halifax, Nova Scotia native spent three seasons at Cornell before graduating to the professional ranks at the end of the 2022-23 season.

In 54 games last season with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, Stienburg had five goals and 13 points.