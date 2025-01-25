The Colorado Avalanche and forward Mikko Rantanen had contract talks this past week but the team calculated they were never going to agree on a number which led to Friday's blockbuster trade, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Colorado sent shockwaves across the NHL on Friday night, sending Rantanen, a pending unrestricted free agent, to the Carolina Hurricanes in a three-way trade in exchange for forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury as well as a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick. The Hurricanes also picked up winger Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks, with the Blackhawks taking on half of Rantanen's salary and reclaimed a third-round selection in this year's draft.

LeBrun says that Rantanen was willing to continue negotiating throughout the season with Colorado but both sides couldn't find enough common ground. He is currently on the final season of a six-year, $55.5 million contract with an AAV of $9.25 million.

Nathan MacKinnon is the highest-paid player on the Avalanche roster with a cap hit of $12.5 million for three more seasons after this year while Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe winner Cale Makar ($9 million AAV) is eligible to sign an extension in July 2026.

Rantanen, 28, had 25 goals and 64 points in 49 games this season with the Avalanche sitting in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Drafted 10th overall by Colorado in 2015, Rantanen helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022.

In 619 career NHL games in an Avs uniform, the Nousiainen, Finland native has 287 goals and 681 points.