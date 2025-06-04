The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed pending unrestricted free agent Brock Nelson on a three-year contract on Wednesday.

The deal is worth a total of $22.5 million and carries a cap hit of $7.5 million.

Nelson, 33, finished last season with the Avalanche after he was acquired, along with prospect William Dufour, from the New York Islanders in exchange for defenceman Oliver Klyington, prospect Calum Ritchie, and two draft picks ahead of the trade deadline.

He had 26 goals and 56 points in 80 games split between the Islanders and Avalanche. He added four assists in seven playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the first round.

The 6-foot-4 centre is coming off of a six-year, $36 million contract with an annual cap hit of $6 million. He was listed at No. 8 on TSN's Top 50 Free Agents board.

Drafted 30th overall by the Islanders in 2010, Nelson has 301 goals and 587 points in 920 career games.

The Warroad, Minn., native represented the United States five times at the World Championship, taking home a bronze medal in 2015. He also represented his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off.