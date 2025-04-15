The Colorado Avalanche recalled captain Gabriel Landeskog after a two-game conditioning loan with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Landeskog, who will rejoing the Avalanche on Tuesday as the team awaits their first playoff game, had a goal and an assist in his two games with the Eagles, his first game action in three years.

The 32-year-old played his first professional game since winning the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022 Friday night. One day later, he found the back of the net against the Henderson Silver Knights, deflecting home a point shot on a power play to tie the game 3-3. He also picked up an assist earlier in the matchup.

Landeskog has been sidelined by a right knee injury that has required multiple surgeries. He started skating in his recovery in January 2024, but only joined the Avalanche for practice earlier this year.

"Physically, I feel great,” Landeskog said Friday of his return. “It’s the first game in a long time so I've got plenty of things to work on and get better at but, yeah, it was a lot of fun.”

Landeskog had 30 goals and 29 assists for 59 points in 51 games during his most recent regular season in 2021-22. He added 11 goals and 22 points in 20 playoff games en route to winning the Cup.

The Avalanche enter the postseason as the Central Division’s No. 3 seed and will open on the road against the Dallas Stars.