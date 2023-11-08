Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for cross-checking New Jersey Devils winger Timo Meier.

Midway through the second period of Tuesday's contest, Colton boarded Devils defenceman Luke Hughes and then cross-checked Meier in the face afterwards. Colton was given a two-minute minor for boarding, five minutes for cross-checking and 10 minute misconduct.

Colton had a goal and 17 penalty minutes in 7:44 TOI as the Avalanche won 6-3. The 27-year-old has three goals and one assist in 11 games this season, his first with the Avalanche.