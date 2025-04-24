It was a night to remember for Gabriel Landeskog.

The Colorado Avalanche captain appeared in his first NHL game in nearly three years on Wednesday night during a 2-1 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars in the Game 3 of their opening round playoff series.

“From my perspective, regardless of the outcome of the game, that was a memory of a lifetime,’’ Landeskog told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic after the game. “It was very special.’’

Landeskog's last NHL game came in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final when he helped the Avs defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning to capture the franchise's third league title.

The native of Stockholm, Sweden would go on to miss the next three regular seasons due to persistent right knee issues which required multiple surgeries, including a cartilage transplant.

Landeskog finally was able to play two AHL games during a conditioning stint earlier in the month before being activated off injured reserve.

Playing on the third line alongside Charlie Coyle and Joel Kiviranta on Wednesday, Landeskog logged 13:16 of ice time - 1:45 on the power play - and recorded a team-high six hits. Stars veteran forward Tyler Seguin scored in overtime to give Dallas a 2-1 series lead.

“I felt pretty good,” said the 32-year-old Landeskog. “Speed wise, legs, physically, I felt good. You know, it’s still my third game [including two AHL games]. So I’ve got a lot of things to improve on, and just timing and seeing things, seeing the right plays, executing them. So that’s one of the positives is there’s a lot of areas of improvement. I’m looking forward to it, and I think every game is going to continue to get better. Same thing goes for our team.’’

Head coach Jared Bednar started Landeskog on the first line, giving the Avs fans inside a packed Ball Arena in Denver a chance to show their appreciation for their captain.

“I don’t know what exactly was going through my body and mind at that time, but it was pretty special,’’ Landeskog said. “That’s a memory for life. Simple as that. Yeah, Avs faithful, they make it special, you know? It’s a special place to play. It’s a special place to live and raise a family. Obviously the last three years have been difficult at times, and to come back and to feel that love, it’s incredible.’’

Game 4 goes Saturday night in Colorado.