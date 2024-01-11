Colorado Avalanche skated on his own prior to the team's optional practice on Thursday.

The Stockholm native has not played since winning the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

He was initially ruled out for the early part of the 2022-23 season after he underwent a procedure in October, which was his second operation on the knee. It was then announced in May of last year that he would undergo cartilage replacement surgery and miss the entire 2023-24 season.

Landeskog was drafted second overall by the Avalanche in the 2011 draft and was named captain at 19-year-old in September of 2021.

The Stockholm, Sweden, native has 248 goals and 571 points in 738 career games and helped lead the team to a 2022 Stanley Cup victory.

He has five seasons remaining after this one on an eight-year, $56 million deal signed with the team in 2021. The deal carries a cap hit of $7 million, which is currently shelved on long-term injured reserve.