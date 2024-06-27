Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon is the 2023-24 winner of the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by members of the NHL players’ association.

This is MacKinnon’s first time winning the Ted Lindsay Award.

He had a career season in 2023-24, scoring 51 goals with 140 points in 82 games. He added 14 points in 11 playoff games.

He previously took home the Calder Trophy in 2014 and the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2020. In 2022, he helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.