Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton is expected to miss some time after he blocking a shot during the team's 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, according to head coach Jared Bednar.

Colton took a slap shot off his foot late in the second period and did not return to the game. The Blackhawks were leading 3-2 at the time of the injury.

The 6-foot centre has eight goals and nine points in 10 games this season, his second with the Avalanche.

Colton was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a draft pick in June of 2023 and has 72 goals and 132 points in 279 career games split between the Lightning and Avalanche.

The Robbinsville, N.J., native recorded four goals and six points in 23 playoff games in 2021 to help the Lightning win their second of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.