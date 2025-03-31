The Colorado Avalanche are loading up on Makars.

The team signed star defenceman Cale Makar's younger brother, forward Taylor Makar, to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2025-26 season on Monday.

Taylor was selected by the Avalanche in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft, four years after the team selected Cale fourth overall.

The 24-year-old Taylor Makar posted 18 goals and 30 points in 38 games with the University of Maine this season. He had spent the previous three seasons with UMass-Amherst before transferring last year.

Cale Makar, 26, is enjoying another strong season with 27 goals and 84 points in 74 games this season and won 4 Nations Face-Off with Team Canada in February.