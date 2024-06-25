The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Casey Mittelstadt to a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension with an average annual value of $5.75 million.

Mittelstadt, 25, finished last season with the Colorado Avalanche after he was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres before the trade deadline for defenceman Bowen Byram.

The 6-foot-1 centre recorded 18 goals and 67 points in 80 games split between the Sabres and Avalanche in 2023-24. He added three goals and nine points in 11 playoff games with Colorado before his team was eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the second round.

Mittelstadt is coming off a three-year, $7.5 million deal he signed with the Sabres in September of 2021.

Drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in 2017, Mittelstadt has 66 goals and 196 points in 357 career games split between the Sabres and Avalanche.

The Eden Prairie, Minn., native represented the United States at the 2018 World Juniors, recording four goals and 11 points in seven games en route to a bronze medal.