The Colorado Avalanche signed defenceman Devon Toews to a seven-year contract extension on Friday.

The deal carries an annual cap hit of $7.25 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, for a total value of $50.75 million.

Toews was playing out the last of a four-year, $16.4 million contract and was scheduled for unrestricted free agency next summer.

Devon Toews signs a seven-year extension with the #avs carrying a $7.25M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 13, 2023

The 29-year-old posted seven goals and 50 points in 80 games last season. He added one goal and nine points in seven playoff games.

A fourth-round pick of the New York Islanders in 2014, Toews has 40 goals and 185 points in 316 career games.

Acquired for two second-round picks in 2020, Toews won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.