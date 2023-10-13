Avalanche sign D Toews to seven-year, $50.75M extension
Published
The Colorado Avalanche signed defenceman Devon Toews to a seven-year contract extension on Friday.
The deal carries an annual cap hit of $7.25 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, for a total value of $50.75 million.
Toews was playing out the last of a four-year, $16.4 million contract and was scheduled for unrestricted free agency next summer.
The 29-year-old posted seven goals and 50 points in 80 games last season. He added one goal and nine points in seven playoff games.
A fourth-round pick of the New York Islanders in 2014, Toews has 40 goals and 185 points in 316 career games.
Acquired for two second-round picks in 2020, Toews won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.