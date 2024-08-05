The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenceman Oliver Kylington to a one-year contract.

The former Calgary Flames blueliner played 33 games last season, recording three goals and five assists. The Stockholm, Sweden native returned to action after 18 months away from the game in 2023-24. He chose not to publicly disclose the nature of the absence, but has said it was for mental health reasons. He was named one of the three finalists for the Bill Masterson Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Kylington, 27, has played 201 career NHL games, all with the Flames, compiling 17 goals and 55 points. He was originally selected in the second round (60th overall) by Calgary in the 2015 NHL Draft.