The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenceman Keaton Middleton to a two-year contract extension, it was announced Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Middleton is in the final year of a two-year, $1.55 million contract that was set to expire at the end of this season. His new deal will keep him with the Avs through the 2026-27 campaign.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 10 games with the big club this season and does not have a point, averaging 10:31 of ice time per game. He's also played in 17 AHL games with the Colorado Eagles, recording four assists.

Middleton also played in three NHL games during the 2020-21 season and spent the entirety of his next three seasons in the AHL.

The Edmonton native was selected in the fourth round (No. 101 overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Colorado enters play Thursday at 23-15-0, good for third place in the Central Division with 46 points.