The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenceman Erik Brannstrom to a one-year contract.

Brannstrom, 24, recorded three goals and 20 points in 76 games with the Ottawa Senators last year. He was not tendered a qualifying offer by Senators and became an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The 5-foot-10 left-shot defenceman was acquired by the Senators, along with forward Oscar Lindberg and a draft pick, from the Vegas Golden Knights in February of 2019 in exchange for forwards Mark Stone and Tobias Lindberg.

He is coming off a one-year, $2 million deal he signed with the Senators in July of 2023.

Drafted 15th overall by the Golden Knights in 2017, Brannstrom played his entire six-season career with the Senators, recording seven goals and 62 points in 266 games.

The Eksjo, Sweden, native represented his country twice at the World Juniors, taking home a silver medal in 2018.