The Colorado Avalanche announced Sunday they have signed forward Joel Kiviranta to a one-year deal.

The terms of the deal were not made available.

The Finnish-born 27-year-old went undrafted and signed with the Dallas Stars, spending four seasons in the Lone Star State, netting 12 goals and 28 points in 163 regular-season games.

Kiviranta signed a professional tryout contract with the Avalanche ahead of their 2023 season and has since skated in 10 games for the Avalanche's American Hockey League Affiliate Colorado Eagles, scoring a pair of goals and tallying six points.