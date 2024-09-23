The Colorado Avalanche signed forward Logan O’Connor to a six-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the deal is worth $15 million and carries a $2.5 million average annual value.

According to the Avalanche, the extension begins in the 2025-26 season and runs through the 2030-31 campaign.

“We are thrilled to have ‘OC’ under contract for the next seven years,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said in a release. “He is a relentless worker and competitor who brings energy and grit to the lineup every night. His speed and skating ability makes him a dangerous two-way player and he is one of our top penalty killers. Logan is also a great teammate and takes pride in being a part of the Denver community.”

O’Connor appeared in 57 games last season for the Avalanche and posted 13 goals and 12 assists with a plus-13 rating.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire 263-game career with Colorado and was a member of the 2021-22 Stanley Cup-winning squad.

He played in 17 playoff games and contributed a goal and three assists during the championship run.