Avalanche sign former Golden Knights F Olofsson to one-year deal
Victor Olofsson, Reilly Smith - The Canadian Press
Published
The Colorado Avalanche signed forward Victor Olofsson to a one-year, $1.575 million deal, the team announced on Wednesday.
Olofsson, 30, scored 15 goals with 29 points in 56 games a season ago, his only season with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Prior to signing with Vegas, Olofsson spent his first six NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres - the team who selected him with the 181st overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
Olofsson scored a career-high 28 goals in 75 games with the Sabres in the 2022-23 campaign.
In 370 career NHL games, the Ornskoldsvik, Sweden native has 105 goals and 211 points.