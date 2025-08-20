The Colorado Avalanche signed forward Victor Olofsson to a one-year, $1.575 million deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

Olofsson, 30, scored 15 goals with 29 points in 56 games a season ago, his only season with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Prior to signing with Vegas, Olofsson spent his first six NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres - the team who selected him with the 181st overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Olofsson scored a career-high 28 goals in 75 games with the Sabres in the 2022-23 campaign.

In 370 career NHL games, the Ornskoldsvik, Sweden native has 105 goals and 211 points.