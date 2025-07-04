Alex Barré-Boulet is headed to Denver.

The Colorado Avalanche announced the signing of the 27-year-old forward to a one-year deal.

A native of Montmagny, Que., Barré-Boule appeared in two games for the Montreal Canadiens last season, spending a majority of his campaign with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

In 64 games with the Rocket, Barré-Boule scored 22 goals and added 41 assists.

Undrafted out of the QMJHL's Blainville-Broisbriand Armada where he was the 2018 Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year, Barré-Boule made his NHL debut in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He's appeared in 70 NHL games over five seasons with the Habs, Lightning and Seattle Kraken. For his career, he has 12 goals and six assists.