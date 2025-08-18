The Colorado Avalanche signed defenceman Alex Gagne to a two-year, entry-level contract on Monday.

Gagne became a free agent last week after his rights with the Tampa Bay Lightning expired. The 23-year-old was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

“They went in a different direction and we thought something else was going to happen, which, at the end of the day, it’s a business,” Gagne explained to the New Hampshire Union Leader in April. “That’s kind of where my agent advised me that it’s probably best if we go to free agency. There’s no ill will towards the Lightning at all. It was just a business decision.”

Gagne posted four goals and 17 points in 35 games while serving as captain at the University of New Hampshire last season.

Over four years at New Hampshire, the 6-foot-5 blueliner had seven goals and 48 points in 139 games.

Gagne's deal with the Avalanche runs through the 2026-27 season.