The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to a professional tryout agreement.

Bellemare, 39, appeared in 40 games with the Seattle Kraken last season, recording four goals and seven points.

He is coming off a one-year, $775,000 deal he signed with the Kraken in July of 2023.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2014, Bellemare has 64 goals and 138 points in 700 career games split between the Flyers, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Kraken.

The Le Blanc-Mesnil, France native represented his country 10 times at the World Championship, registering 13 goals and 34 points in 59 appearances. He also helped Team Europe to a second-place finish at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto.