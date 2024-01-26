The Colorado Avalanche have signed veteran NHL winger Zach Parise to a one-year contract.

Parise, 39, had 21 goals and 34 points in 82 games with the New York Islanders last season.

An unrestricted free agent following the 2022-23 season, Parise previously had signed back-to-back one-year contracts with the Islanders and the franchise expressed interest in having him return for a third season.

“We are excited to add Zach to our group,” said Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland. “Over his impressive NHL career, Zach has always been a highly competitive and driven forward who is hard to play against. We look forward to adding his veteran presence to our locker room.”

A first-round pick (17th overall) of the New Jersey Devils in 2003, Parise helped the United States earn silver at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

The Minneapolis, Minn., native has skated in 1,224 NHL regular-season games, netting 429 goals and 879 points split between the Devils, Minnesota Wild and Islanders.

Parise has also appeared in 111 career playoff games over his 18-year NHL career, but has yet to win the Stanley Cup.

The Avalanche are currently second in the Central Division with 65 points.