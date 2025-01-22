Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin had a setback in his recovery from a lower-body injury and is out week-to-week, Avs head coach Jared Bednar told reporters.

"Unfortunately, he's had a setback with his injury and is not close to coming back soon," Bednar said via 92.5 FM - Denver's Altitude Sports Radio.

Nichushkin appeared to be progressing toward a return from the injury that has kept him out since Dec. 31 prior to the setback. He has missed 10 straight games.

The 29-year-old has 11 goals and six assists for 17 points in 21 outings so far this season while averaging 19:38 of ice time per game.

He is in the third year of an eight-year, $49 million contract that carries a $6.13 million cap hit.

The Avs head into play Wednesday at 28-19-1 for 57 points, good for fourth in the Central Division.