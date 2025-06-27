The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired forwards Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for prospect Gavin Brindley, a 2025 third-round draft pick, and a conditional 2027 second-round draft pick.

Coyle, 33, finished last season with the Avalanche after being acquired from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Casey Mittelstadt, prospect William Zellers, and a draft pick prior to the trade deadline.

The 6-foot-3 centre recorded 17 goals and 35 points in 83 games last season split between the Bruins and Avalanche. He added a goal in seven playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the first round.

He is entering the final season of a six-year, $31.5 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $5.25 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted 28th overall by the San Jose Sharks in 2010, Coyle has 189 goals and 485 points in 950 career games split between the Minnesota Wild, Bruins, and Avalanche.

The East Weymouth, Mass., native represented the United States at the 2015 World Championship, taking home a bronze medal.

Wood, 29, only appeared in 37 games last season while dealing with an upper-body injury and recorded four goals and eight points.

The 6-foot-2 winger is entering the third season of a six-year, $15 million contract with an annual cap hit of $2.5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2028-29 campaign.

Drafted 100th overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2013, Wood has 91 goals and 182 points in 513 games split between the Devils and Avalanche.

The Buffalo native represented the United States at the 2016 World Championship in a fourth-place finish.

Brindley, 20, was drafted 34th overall by the Blue Jackets in 2023 and appeared in one game with the team this season.

The 5-foot-8 centre recorded six goals and 17 points in 52 games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters last season.