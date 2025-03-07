The San Jose Sharks have traded forward Luke Kunin to the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Kunin, 27, has 11 goals and 18 points in 63 games with the Sharks this season.

The 6-foot centre signed a one-year, $2.75 million extension in the off-season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Drafted 15th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2016, Kunin has 73 goals and 142 points in 422 career games split between the Wild, Nashville Predators, and Sharks.

The Chesterfield, Missouri, native represented the United States twice at the World Championship in 2019 and 2024.

