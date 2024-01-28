Columbus Blue Jackets rookie forward Adam Fantilli, who was selected third overall last summer in the NHL Draft, suffered a lower-body injury in the second period of Sunday's game against the Seattle Kraken and wasn't able to return to action.

INJURY UPDATE: #CBJ forward Adam Fantilli suffered a lower body injury in the 2nd period and will not return to tonight’s game. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 29, 2024

Fantilli appeared to suffer the injury when hitting Kraken forward Jared McCann into the boards. After making the hit, Fantilli hobbled off the ice and into the dressing room.

The 19-year-old Canadian has 12 goals and 15 assists over 48 games with the Blue Jackets this season.