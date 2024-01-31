Columbus Blue Jackets rookie Adam Fantilli is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks due to a calf laceration.

Fantilli suffered the injury when his left leg was cut by a skate blade during last Sunday's game against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

The 19-year-old has 12 goals and 27 points in 49 games this season. Among all rookies, he is tied for third in goals and fourth in points.

Selected third overall by Columbus at the 2023 NHL Draft, Fantilli was the third freshman in NCAA Division I men's hockey history to win the Hobey Baker Memorial Award after he scored 30 goals and 65 points in 36 games at the University of Michigan. He also earned First Team All-America and First Team All-Big Ten honours and helped Michigan advance to the Frozen Four tournament.

The Blue Jackets are ninth in the wild card race in the Eastern Conference with 42 points.