The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Monday they have added Hall of Fame forward and former Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils assistant Mark Recchi to head coach Pascal Vincent's staff.

“Mark Recchi has been part of the National Hockey League for over three decades and brings an incredible amount of experience to our staff,” said Vincent in a statement. “He is a Hall of Fame player who won three Stanley Cup championships, which combined with his coaching experience, will make him a great resource for our players. We are excited to have him in Columbus.”

Recchi was drafted by the Penguins with the 67th overall pick in the 1988 NHL Draft. The Kamloops, B.C., native spent parts of 10 seasons with the Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils organizations.

Recchi, 55, captured three Stanley Cup titles as a player (1991, 2006, 2011), was a seven-time All-Star and scored 577 goals, and 956 assists for 1,533 points. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017 and was recently informed he would be inducted into the Philadelphia Flyers' Hall of Fame this season.

Internationally, Recchi won gold for Canada at the 1988 World Junior Hockey Championship and the 1997 World Championships.

Following his playing career, Recchi was hired by the Stars as a consultant and later joined the Penguins as a development coach, serving in that capacity for three seasons, including the 2015-16 and 2016-17 Stanley Cup-winning campaigns.

He then served as an assistant coach with the club for three seasons before joining the Devil’s coaching staff in 2020, spending two seasons as an assistant with the team.