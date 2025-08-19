The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed veteran defenceman Brendan Smith a professional tryout contract.

The 36-year-old blueliner spent last season with the Dallas Stars, posting one goal and six points in 32 games while carrying a $1 million cap hit on a one-year deal.

"Brendan Smith is an experienced, physical blueliner that competes hard and is sound in the defensive zone,” Blue Jackets president and general manager Don Waddell. "He is a veteran presence with great character and professionalism, and we are excited to have the opportunity to bring him to camp.”

Selected 27th overall by Detroit in the 2007 draft, Smith has 39 goals and 144 points over 726 career games with the Red Wings, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils and Stars.

Smith posted five goals and 15 points in 63 games with the Devils in 2023-24.