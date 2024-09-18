The Columbus Blue Jackets' players will be wearing a special sticker on their helmets honouring Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau through the duration of the 2024-25 season, announced as part of the team's preliminary plans to honour their memory.

The players will wear the sticker starting with the team's first preseason game on Monday. The sticker is blue with gray trim and features GAUDREAU, two doves between the numbers 13, which Johnny wore throughout his career, and 21, which Matthew wore at Boston College, in white.

For Columbus’ first preseason home game vs. the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, September 25, a moment of silence will be held. The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation 50/50 Raffle will also be open for all four preseason games through the second intermission of the regular season home opener, with all proceeds going to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

Beginning with their first regular season game at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, October 10, and continuing throughout the season, Blue Jackets players will wear a patch featuring Johnny Gaudreau’s number 13 on their jerseys.

The Blue Jackets will also celebrate the memory of the Gaudreau brothers when they host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, October 15 and all fans in attendance will receive a "13" patch like the ones players will be wearing on their jerseys.