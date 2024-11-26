It appears a David Jiricek trade is likely on the horizon as the Columbus Blue Jackets look to part ways with their 2022 first-round pick.

Trade speculation has surrounded Jiricek amid limited NHL playing time this season and, more recently, a demotion to the American Hockey League.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the Blue Jackets have adjusted their asking price for the former sixth overall pick in order to try to complete a deal.

"The organization has certainly had a number of trade discussions around Jiricek in recent times," Johnston said Tuesday on Early Trading. "There is some sizable interest in him as a promising right-hand defensive prospect. But at this point in time I think Columbus is trying to sort through where the best offers are coming from.

"Initially they had focused on trying to get another prospect like him, sort of a kind-for-kind type of deal but I think Columbus is shifting into a mode where they'll start to listen on draft-pick packages in exchange for Jiricek and that might help move things along on the trade front.

"It's a player that wants a fresh start and I think the organization is committed to giving it to him and we'll see if they can complete a deal in the near future."

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Blue Jackets were listening to interest in Jiricek, but had yet to receive a formal offer.

Jiricek was sent to the AHL last week after posting has one assist in six games with the Blue Jackets to start the season, while often serving as a healthy scratch. He has one goal and one assist in two games since joining the Cleveland Monsters.

The 20-year-old blueliner appeared in 43 games with the Blue Jackets last season, posting one goal and 10 points. He went without a point in four games with the team in 2022-23.

Jiricek was given a B grade in TSN's Core 4 U-24 Ranking last week, coming in at the Blue Jackets' seventh-best under-24 player, behind Adam Fantilli, Cayden Lindstrom, Denton Mateychuk, Kent Johnson, Yegor Chinakhov and Luca Marrelli.

The Blue Jackets have started the season 9-9-2, sitting three points back of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a game in hand on the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team has missed the playoffs in each of the past four seasons.