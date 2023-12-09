Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner has been placed on injured reserve as he is expected to be out for six weeks due to a fractured jaw.

With 7:51 remaining in the second period in Friday's game against the St. Louis Blues, Jenner was hit in the face off a shot from teammate Ivan Provorov. He left the game and did not return as the Blue Jackets went on to win 5-2.

Jenner, 30, has 13 goals and 18 points in 29 games for Columbus this season.

A second-round pick (37th overall) by the Blue Jackets at the 2011 NHL Draft, Jenner was named the seventh captain in franchise history on Oct. 12, 2021.

In 686 career NHL games, the Dorchester, Ont., product has 183 goals and 347 points.