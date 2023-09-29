The Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed goaltender Spencer Martin off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks Friday afternoon.

The 28-year-old goaltender was waived by the team Thursday.

Eleven players were waived on Friday, including Keaton Middleton and Spencer Smallman from the Colorado Avalanche, Tyler Wotherspoon of the New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues forward Adam Gaudette and six players from the New York Rangers; Alex Belzile, Anton Blidh, Turner Elson, Ty Emberson, Connor Mackey and Riley Nash.

Martin appeared in 29 games for the Canucks last season, posting a record of 11-15-1 with a goals-against average of 3.99 and an .871 save percentage. Martin also appeared in 16 games for the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.

Originally taken in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Mississauga Steelheads by the Colorado Avalanche, Martin has played in 38 games over three seasons with the Avalanche and Canucks.

For his career, Martin is 14-17-5 with a 3.62 GAA and an .885 save percentage.

Cal Burke of the Colorado Avalanche and five members of the Pittsburgh Penguins, including Taylor Fedun, Jonathan Gruden, Xavier Ouellet, Rem Pitlick and Ty Smith all cleared waivers.