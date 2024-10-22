Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Erik Gubranson is out indefinitely after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Gudbranson had the surgery Monday after suffering an injury on Oct. 15 against the Florida Panthers.

“Erik had successful shoulder surgery on Monday and is expected to make a full recovery,” general manager Don Waddell said. “While he will miss a significant amount of time, we know he will work extremely hard during his rehab and will continue to be an important part of our leadership group.”

Gudbranson joined captain Boone Jenner on injured reserve last week. Jenner is expected to be out until at least March after also undergoing shoulder surgery.

The 32-year-old blueliner is in the third season a four-year, $16 million contract signed with the Blue Jackets in 2022. He was without a point in three games this season prior to the injury.

Gudbranson had six goals and 26 points in 78 games with Columbus last season.

Selected third overall in the 2010 draft, he has 34 goals and 133 points in 792 career games.