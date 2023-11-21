Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Damon Severson is expected to miss six weeks after suffering an oblique injury in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Severson, 29, has three goals and eight points while averaging 20:54 TOI in 19 games, his first with the Blue Jackets.

A second-round pick (60th overall) by the New Jersey Devils at the 2012 NHL Draft, Severson signed an eight-year, $50 million contract and then was dealt to Columbus on June 9.

In 666 career NHL games, the Melville, Sask., product has 61 goals and 271 points split between the Devils and Blue Jackets.

Blue Jackets loan Fix-Wolansky to AHL

In other roster news, the Blue Jackets loaned forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

The 24-year-old has skated in just one game with Columbus this season. In the AHL, he has four goals and 16 points in 11 games.

A seventh-round pick (204th overall) by the Blue Jackets at the 2018 NHL Draft, Fix-Wolansky has appeared in 16 career NHL games, scoring two goals with an assist.