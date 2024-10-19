Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason confirmed Saturday morning that forward Kent Johnson's upper-body injury is not short term.

Evason did not provide a concrete timeline on his recovery.

Johnson was injured in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Just 52 seconds into the second period, Johnson tumbled over teammate James van Riemsdyk and went down hard on his left side. He grabbed his left arm/hand in pain and immediately left the ice to go to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

The fifth-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Johnson has two goals and five points through the first four games of the season. The 22-year-old had just six goals and 16 points in 42 games last season. His season ended early on Feb. 28 with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that required surgery.

He signed a three-year, $5.4 million contract extension with Columbus on July 27.

The Blue Jackets host the Minnesota Wild Saturday night.