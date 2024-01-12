Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merkzlikins confirmed Friday a trade has been discussed between his agent and Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen.

"I just want to be treated as the No. 1. believe I am the No. 1", Merzlikins told the media on Friday. "It didn't get to the point where I'm requesting [a trade]. It went to the point where both sides agreed.

"Now, I didn't speak to anybody. My agent and Jarmo spoke. Both sides agreed. Now what's going to happen, I have no idea. If I get to play, I'll give my best because the boys deserve the best. This is my family, I'm dead serious. I grew up here in my NHL career and to me, these players are my brothers."

Merzlikins has not played since Dec. 29 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"I want to play. I'm not going to be No. 3, I can assure you of that. Especially with the hard work I did mentally and physically this summer. I just want to play my game."

The 29-year-old has a 7-8-6 record this season to go along with a 3.25 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in 23 starts this season.

He is signed through the 2026-27 season at a $5.4 million cap hit.

Merzlikins has spent his entire five-year NHL career in Columbus, making recording a 62-70-28 record with a 3.15 GAA and .906 save percentage.