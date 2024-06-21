The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Yegor Chinakhov to a two-year, $4.2 million contract extension that runs through the 2025-26 season, it was announced Friday.

The deal carries a $2.1 million cap hit and is the first signing under new team president Don Waddell, who officially took over in late May.

The 23-year-old was a pending restricted free agent and is coming off a 16-goal, 13-assist 2023-24 where he appeared in 53 games.

“Yegor is an outstanding young player who has shown steady improvement over his first three seasons with the organization,” said Waddell in a news release. “We believe he has a chance to be a very good player for us and are excited about his continued growth as a Blue Jacket.”

The Omsk, Russia native has 27 goals and 29 assists for 56 points in 145 NHL regular season games spread out over three seasons. He was selected No. 21 overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.