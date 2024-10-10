Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner underwent shoulder surgery on Wednesday after first being injured in practice last week.

General manager Don Waddell said Jenner's timeline for recovery is five-to-six months and the team hopeful Jenner can return at some point this season. Waddell pointed to the team's outdoor game on March 1 as a target date for Jenner's first game of the season.

“Boone Jenner had successful shoulder surgery on Wednesday. He’ll begin his rehabilitation very soon and our hope is he can return before the end of the season,” said Waddell. “His loss will be felt by our club, but we have a strong leadership group in place and players will be given an opportunity to take on greater roles on and off the ice.”

The 31-year-old, who's signed through next season at a cap hit of $3.75 million, had 22 goals and 35 points in 58 games last season.

Jenner is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played and ranks third in goals and points, with 192 goals and 364 points in 715 career games. He was selected 37th overall by the club in the 2011 NHL Draft and was named captain in 2021-22.

The Blue Jackets open their season tonight against the Minnesota Wild.