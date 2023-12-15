Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is expected to miss six weeks with a a clavicle fracture suffered in Thursday's overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old winger had a goal in 7:41 of ice time prior to the second-period injury on Thursday.

Laine has six goals and nine points in 18 games with the Blue Jackets this season, his fourth with the team. He had 22 goals and 52 points in 55 games last year.

A native of Tampere, Finland, Laine has 204 goals and 388 points in 480 career games with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets since being drafted by the Jets second overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.