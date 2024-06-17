The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired head coach Pascal Vincent.

An assistant with the team since 2021, Vincent was promoted to head coach ahead of last season upon the firing of Mike Babcock.

The 52-year-old Vincent led the team to a mark of 27-43-12, finishing in last place in the Metropolitan Division.

“As I spent time with Pascal over the past few weeks, I found him to be an outstanding person and smart hockey coach who worked very hard last year under trying circumstances, but I believe a change behind the bench is in our team’s best interest,” new Blue Jackets president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “On behalf of the organization I want to thank Pascal for his work ethic, professionalism and contributions during his three seasons with the Blue Jackets.”

The team says a coaching search will begin immediately.