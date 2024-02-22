The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired forward Alex Nylander and a conditional sixth-round pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Emil Bemstrom, it was announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old Nylander has zero points in five games this season, his second with the Pens. The former No. 8 overall pick in 2016 has also played three NHL seasons for the Buffalo Sabres and one for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nylander is on a one-year deal that pays him $775,000.

Bemstrom, 24, has five goals and six assists for 11 points in 32 games this season for Columbus. This was his fifth season with the organization since being selected in the fourth round (No. 117 overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.