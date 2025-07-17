Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell responded Thursday after forward Yegor Chinakhov announced his desire to be traded in a post by his agent, Shumi Babaev.

Chinakhov, a first-round pick in 2020, cited a dispute with head coach Dean Evason as his reasoning for wanting a change of scenery.

“I’m surprised (agent Shumi Babaev) went public,” Waddell told Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. “But I’m not surprised (about the trade request) because we’ve talked about it. He got back (from the back injury last season) and didn’t play well, and (Chinakhov and Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason) fell out of favour.

“I told (Babaev), he has value. I will talk to teams. I have talked to teams. But I’m not just going to trade him because you said to trade him.”

The 24-year-old winger had seven goals and 15 points in 30 games with the Blue Jackets last season, missing significant time with a back injury before being a healthy scratch at times after he returned.

“When he came back, he was not the Chinakhov we were hoping he was, and he got healthy scratched at the end (of the season),” Waddell said. “That’s what happens with guys. He couldn’t handle that.”

His stats last season were a drop-off from finishing with 16 goals and 29 points in 53 games the previous year.

"I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season. Now I would be glad to have a trade. I would like to move to a different location," Chinakhov said earlier in the day, via Babaev on X. "Will I return to Russia? As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here."

Chinakhov made his NHL debut with Columbus during the 2021-22 season, posting seven goals and 14 points in 62 games, which remains his career-high for games played in a season.

"In this situation, the player’s opinion is the most important to me," Babaev said in a later post. "However, we are fully aware that there is an active contract in place, and if Yegor’s request for a trade does not materialize, he will continue to give 120 per cent in fulfilling his responsibilities.

"I am in close and productive communication with the Columbus management. I am grateful to the 'CBJ' leadership for their cooperation and understanding, but I fully support my player and will continue to act in his best interest," he added.

He remains signed through next season at a cap hit of $2.1 million.

In 175 career games, the native of Omsk, Russia has 34 goals and 71 points.