Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Mike Babcock has responded to allegations from a hockey podcast that he asked team captain Boone Jenner to see his phone and displayed Jenner’s personal photos on his office television.

“While meeting with our players and staff I asked them to share, off their phones, family pictures as part of the process of getting to know them better, Babcock said in a statement released by the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. "There was absolutely nothing more to it than that.

"The way this was portrayed on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast was a gross misrepresentation of those meetings and extremely offensive. These meetings have been very important and beneficial, not only for me but for our players and staff as well, and to have them depicted like this is irresponsible and completely inaccurate.”

Jenner said in the same team statement that the situation had been “blown out of proportion.”

“While meeting with Babs he asked me about my family and where I’m from, my upcoming wedding and hockey-related stuff," Jenner said. "He then asked if I had pictures of my family, and I was happy to share some with him. He showed me pictures of his family.

"I thought it was a great first meeting and good way for us to start to build a relationship. To have this blown out of proportion is truly disappointing.”

The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association have both confirmed they are investigating.

Babcock was named head coach of the Blue Jackets on July 1, nearly four years after his dismissal by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He succeeded Brad Larsen, who was fired by the Blue Jackets last spring after two seasons behind the bench.

Following Babcock’s dismissal from the Leafs midway through his fifth season with the team, multiple former players accused him of abusive conduct, including Mike Commodore, Chris Chelios and Johan Franzen, who all played under Babcock with the Detroit Red Wings.

During his time with the Leafs, Babcock allegedly asked then-rookie Mitch Marner to rank his teammates by their work ethic before sharing his list with the rest of the team. While Babcock disputes some of the story, he acknowledged to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, that he did reveal the conversation with Marner to Tyler Bozak.

“What I should have done in hindsight, I should have stopped everybody and said, ‘This is what I did to Mitch. I screwed him.’” Babcock told LeBrun. “Now, he didn’t want to make a big deal out of it. But I could have made a lesser deal of it. But (for) anyone to think Mitch Marner and Mike Babcock didn’t have a relationship, or Mitch didn’t play great for me or anything like that, that’s sadly mistaken.”