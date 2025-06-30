The Columbus Blue Jackets and pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Ivan Provorov are finalizing a seven-year contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $8.5 million.

Provorov, 28, had seven goals and 33 points in 82 games with the Blue Jackets last season while averaging 23:21 of ice time.

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman finished a six-year, $40.5 million deal with an annual cap hit of $6.75 million.

Columbus acquired Provorov in June of 2023 in a three-team deal involving the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings that saw goaltender Cal Petersen, defencemen Sean Walker and Helge Grans, and three draft picks join the Flyers. Forward Hayden Hodgson and defencemen Kevin Connauton were acquired by the Kings in the deal.

Drafted seventh overall by the Flyers in 2015, Provorov has 77 goals and 282 points in 696 career games split between the Flyers and Blue Jackets.

The Yaroslavl, Russia native represented his country twice at the World Championship, taking home a bronze medal in 2017.