Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and defenceman Zach Werenski will play for Team USA at the upcoming IIHF men's world championships in Czechia, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

Gaudreau, 30, has 11 goals and 59 points in 78 games this season, his second with the Blue Jackets. He is in the second season of a seven-year, $68.25 million contract.

He has represented Team USA at the worlds four times in his career, winning bronze in 2018. He also helped the United States win gold at the 2013 World Juniors.

Werenski has scored nine goals with 53 points in 67 games this season. Drafted eighth overall by Columbus in 2015, he has spent his entire career with the Blue Jackets and is in the second season of a six-year, $57.5 million contract.

The 26-year-old last represented the United States in 2019 at the worlds where they finished seventh. Werenski won bronze at the 2016 World Juniors.